Fireworks as Republicans call on Schiff to resign

After claiming for the past two years — as the ranking member and now chairman of the House Intelligence Committee — that he was privy to evidence that Donald Trump colluded with Russia, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is facing a call from his Republican colleagues to resign.

In light of the special counsel’s finding that there was no collusion with Russia, the Republican members of the House intel panel accused him at a hearing Thursday of crafting a “demonstrably false” narrative that undermines panel’s credibility.

Visibly angry, Schiff cited Donald Trump Jr.’s involvement in the well-known Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer who offered “dirt” on Hillary Clinton and former campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s sharing of polling data with a Russian associate.

“You might think it’s OK. I don’t,” said Schiff.

Rep. Mike Conaway, R-Texas, read a letter signed by all nine Republican members of the committee.

“Your willingness to continue to promote a demonstrably false narrative is alarming,” the letter said. “The findings of the Special Counsel conclusively refute your past and present assertions and have exposed you as having abused your position to knowingly promote false information, having damaged the integrity of this Committee, and undermined faith in U.S. government institutions.”

The Republicans said they have “no faith in your ability to discharge your duties in a manner consistent with your Constitutional responsibility and urge your immediate resignation as Chairman of this Committee.”

Pelosi: Republicans ‘scaredy cats’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has asked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to remove Schiff from his chairmanship.

“We need to restore the trust in the Intelligence Committee,” McCarthy said. “All Americans should be concerned with the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee taking the position of judge and jury.”

But at her weekly media briefing, Pelosi expressed confidence in Schiff and took a shot at the previous chairman, Republican Rep. Devin Nunes of California.

Pelosi said Republicans are “just scaredy cats … afraid of a leader” who’s “calm, professional, patriotic.”

“I’m so proud of the work of Chairman Adam Schiff,” she said, “in stark contrast to the irresponsible, almost criminal behavior of the previous chairman.”

Under Nunes’ leadership, the committee conducted a parallel investigation of the collusion allegation that was completed last year. The Republicans concluded there was no collusion, while Democrats disputed the findings.

President Trump tweeted Thursday that Schiff, “who spent two years knowingly and unlawfully lying and leaking, should be forced to resign from Congress!”