(New Zealand Herald) In what might be one of the most unusual cruises of all times, a group of conspiracy theorists who believe the world is flat are planning to travel to Antarctica – to discover the “edge of the world”.

According to Forbes, members of the Flat Earth Society have expressed an interest in travelling to the frozen continent to prove “for once and for all” that the earth is not spherical.

The Flat Earth International Conference (FEIC), an annual event not associated with the Flat Earth society, is also planning a cruise for its meeting in 2020.