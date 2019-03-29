Former NSA contractor admits stealing secrets

(Washington Examiner) A former National Security Agency contractor pleaded guilty Thursday to stealing classified material over more than 20 years in what may be the largest breach of classified information in U.S. history.

Harold Thomas Martin III, 54, worked for several different companies from 1993 to 2016 that contracted with government agencies. He was given a security clearance to conduct his work, which allowed him to access top secret information.

Martin, a former Navy officer, was arrested in August 2016 when law enforcement agents raided his Glen Burnie, Md., home and found he had stored a massive trove of government documents and digital files in his home and vehicle. He worked for Booz Allen Hamilton at the time of his arrest, the same contractor that employed NSA leaker Edward Snowden.