From abortion to infanticide: Battling the unthinkable

The recent “SEND” evangelistic event in Orlando, Florida, drew 59,000 people (above). The overwhelming majority were from the 46-and-younger age range.

Forty-six years ago the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling legalized abortion in America. Since then 59 million lives have been exterminated by the barbaric procedure.

Glance again at the above photograph and imagine the crowd increased not by 10, or 100 – but 1,000 times! This image burned in our mind should jolt us into the brutal reality of how many human beings have lost their lives through abortion. Ponder it for a moment to grasp the magnitude.

Restating the reality: 59 million human beings with DNA and the absolute potential to live were, without ANY anesthesia, dismembered and suctioned to death, burned and salted alive, or experienced their brains being sucked out after being crushed by blunt instruments. Their remains were then discarded into a waste receptacle like a piece of trash.

That’s the equivalent of more people than the combined populations of Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New Orleans, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle, St. Louis and Washington, D.C.

Or take all the war casualties in America’s history from the Revolutionary War, Civil War, World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War and the most recent Middle East battles. The total: approximately 1,300,000 dead. Abortion has taken the lives of over 57,700,000 million more Americans since Jan. 22, 1973! The toll of this genocide is staggering.

This cannot and must not continue! Jesus told us the devil comes to “steal, kill and destroy” (John 10:10), and He labeled him a “murderer.” Satan is behind this slaughter of the innocents, camouflaging it as “women’s health care” and “reproductive rights.” Nonsense!

The unthinkable is here

Forty years ago, Francis Schaeffer, the foremost evangelical thinker of our generation, warned us in his classic books, “How Should We Then Live?” and “Whatever Happened to the Human Race?” that abortion allowed to continue will lead to infanticide and euthanasia. It’s happening in our day, and God is awakening His people so we end complacency and act decisively to reverse this rapidly accelerating trajectory.

In the last few weeks we’ve seen abortion extremism applauded by the Democratic Party, its presidential candidates and its political leaders in New York, Virginia, Vermont and beyond. Then our United States Senate failed to pass the “Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.” This legislation would’ve stopped the brutal killing of infants born alive after surviving an abortion. Forty-four senators voted against it, allowing abortionists to deny medical care to precious babies.

All Democrats, except three, voted against the bill. Instead of protecting living, breathing babies, they endorsed infanticide, allowing innocent, precious infants to die cold and alone on a sterile table with no medical care.

The governor of Virginia threw a “sop” into the conversation by saying a baby could be made comfortable while a mother and medical person contemplated if they want the baby dead or alive.

Our federal government protects, under penalty of law, the lives of certain eagles, owls, wolves and other animals. An NFL quarterback went to prison for participating in “inhumane” dogfights. Movies end with credits assuring us that, “No animal was harmed” during the film’s production. And celebrities and politicians tell us not to eat meat or wear fur because it harms animals.

Yet now with this recent turn of events we won’t provide basic care and protection for the most precious and innocent amongst us, little babies? Whether it’s withholding something vital to the child’s support or the direct act of killing the child is immaterial. In either case, a child’s life is terminated – and this is what we’ve always labeled as criminal action, infanticide.

Where are we headed?

When I was in my Christian doctor’s office for a check-up recently I recorded words from the more-than-2,000-year-old Hippocratic Oath on his wall. Medical students declare this sacred oath upon graduation from medical school.

A doctor pledges certain things that have been foundational in Western civilization for centuries:

“I will abstain from every act of mischief and corruption.”

“I will give no deadly medicine to anyone if asked, nor suggest any such counsel.”

“I will not give a woman an instrument to procure abortion.”

“While I continue to keep this oath unviolated may it be granted to me to enjoy life and the practice of the art, respected by all men at all times but should I trespass and violate this oath, may the reverse be my lot.”

Because we have drifted from our Judeo-Christian foundations upholding the dignity and sanctity of all life – the unborn, disabled, deformed, elderly and dying – we are drifting as a nation further away from God and the biblical worldview of common decency to “love our neighbor as ourselves.”

What is now happening with infanticide is exactly what took place in Nazi Germany under Adolf Hitler and his henchmen. Their primary target was elimination of all Jews, but they also focused on the extermination of gypsies, gays, the disabled and unwanted babies. Margaret Sanger, founder of Planned Parenthood, influenced the Nazis with her eugenics deception.

James D. Watson, Nobel Prize laureate who discovered the double helix of DNA, stated in an interview in Time magazine, “If a child were not declared alive until three days after birth, then all parents could be allowed the choice only a few are given under the present system.”

Francis Crick, another Nobel laureate, said the following: “No newborn should be declared human until it has passed certain tests regarding its genetic endowment, and if it fails these tests, it forfeits the right to live.”

Dr. C. Everett Koop, M.D., who partnered with Francis Schaeffer in educating us in this realm and exposing this deception creeping into our nation, said the following prior to his death: “When the corruption of medicine met the corruption of law in the 1930s in Germany and the prelude to the Holocaust was begun, there was no outcry from the rest of the medical and legal professions; there was no outcry from the church; there was no outcry from the public. Don’t let it happen here!”

Here’s the deal: In addition to prayer and fasting for our nation, political engagement for righteous laws and politicians, pastors boldly educating their people and encouraging civic involvement, we must be “salt” as informed influencers.

Because of recent events, many who have been silent are being stirred to speak and act! Latest polls show a dramatic shift among young people as well as Democrats to more pro-life positions. Courageous leaders in state legislatures are moving with urgency to pass bills in favor of banning abortions at six weeks of pregnancy, when fetal heartbeat is detected. In Tennessee our House committee voted 15-4 in favor of the bill, reinforcing once again the importance of patriotic conservatives voting and engaging in the political process.

Pass along this article and other informative commentaries like it to those in your sphere at work, school, church and neighborhood so others understand what is unfolding in our day. Because every person is created in God’s image, they have dignity and must be safeguarded from womb to tomb. We will not sit silent on the sidelines but rather proclaim the gospel and the truth of His Word in anticipation of another Great Awakening to stop abortion, infanticide and euthanasia.

Look again at the photo of the 59,000, then determine you will not be a silent bystander amidst the silent screams of beautiful little babies. “Open your mouth for the speechless in the cause of all such as our appointed to destruction” (Proverbs 31:8).