Giuliani: 'Who made it up?'

(Daily Mail) Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani demanded to know Monday who was responsible for promoting the ‘cockamamie’ theory that the president conspired with Russians to steal the 2016 election and then tried to obstruct a federal investigation into his actions.

‘The question now is: If there was no evidence of collusion – three investigations, no evidence of collusion – who made it up? It had to come from somewhere. It just didn’t come out of thin air,’ Giuliani said in a ‘Fox & Friends’ interview.

‘I want to know who did it, who paid for it, who fueled it. Because the person who did it, and the group that did it, knows it’s untrue – because they invented it.’