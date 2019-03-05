Google study: Male employees underpaid more than females

While many on the left contend a “pay gap” in America’s workforce discriminates against women, an internal analysis by the tech Google found its male employees tended to receive less pay than their female counterparts for doing the same work.

The New York Times reported Google paid an additional $9.7 million to 10,677 employees, mostly men, to compensate them for unexplained discrepancies between their 2018 pay that of co-workers.

The paper noted Google conducts an annual pay-equity analysis to “look for unexplained differences in total compensation (salary, bonus, and equity) across demographic groups.”

National Review cited a blog on the Google company website saying the analysis included 91 percent of the company’s total workforce.

“Our pay equity analysis ensures that compensation is fair for employees in the same job, at the same level, location and performance,” the blog post said. “But we know that’s only part of the story. Because leveling, performance ratings and promotion impact pay, this year, we are undertaking a comprehensive review of these processes to make sure the outcomes are fair and equitable for all employees.”

“Leveling” refers to women receiving a lower starting salary than equally qualified men.

Female employees, meanwhile, have filed a class-action lawsuit in California against Google alleging widespread discrimination against females.

In 2017, software engineer James Damore filed a class-action lawsuit after he was fired for circulating a memo arguing that differences in pay between genders could be a function of biological differences that make men more interested in certain fields.