GOP lawmaker accused of paying children for sex

(Arizona Republic) Former Arizona Rep. David Stringer was arrested in 1983 on suspicion of paying two children under the age of 15 to have sex with him, according to records from an ethics investigation released Friday.

A Baltimore police report from 1983 was released by the Arizona House of Representatives, which had been investigating Stringer’s past sex-crime charges.

The report states police arrested Stringer in September 1983, after a boy told detectives that Stringer had met him and a friend in a park a year earlier, and asked them to come back to his apartment to have sex.

Stringer allegedly paid the boys $10 after he performed oral sex on them and had them perform the same act on him, according to the report.