Gorka compares Mueller to mob boss

(Washington Examiner) Former Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka compared special counsel Robert Mueller to convicted gangster Whitey Bulger after Mueller formally closed his investigation into possible collusion between President Trump and Russia on Friday.

Gorka drew the comparison between the two on Instagram right after the news about the investigation broke.

“NO ADDITIONAL INDICTMENTS. ‬‪Rod Rosenstein and Barack Obama cronies just spent $30 Million of YOUR money to put Manafort in prison for mortgage fraud. ‬Congrats Bob ‘Whitey Bulger’ Mueller and the rest of the demented and un-America #CollusionTruthers,” Gorka wrote on his Instagram post, referring to Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, whose bank and tax fraud was uncovered by the probe.