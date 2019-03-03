Greenpeace co-founder Patrick Moore has launched a ferocious attack on U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., calling her an “immature bully” and “pompous little twit” with “ZERO expertise” who is “going for the jugular of civilization” and “would bring about mass death.”

Moore has a Ph.D. in ecology, and explains he left the environmental group 33 years ago “because they were hijacked by eco-fascists.”

He unloaded on the freshman congresswoman in a series of tweets over the weekend after the Democrat slammed a New York Post report that called her a hypocrite for her frequent use of planes and cars, both of which she attacked as part of her Green New Deal.

“I also fly & use A/C Living in the world as it is isn’t an argument against working towards a better future,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “The Green New Deal is about putting a LOT of people to work in developing new technologies, building new infrastructure, and getting us to 100% renewable energy.”

Moore responded: “The ‘world as it is’ has the option of taking the subway rather than a taxi. option of Amtrak rather than plane, option of opening windows rather than A/C. You’re just a garden-variety hypocrite like the others. And you have ZERO expertise at any of the things you pretend to know.”

He added: “Pompous little twit. You don’t have a plan to grow food for 8 billion people without fossil fuels, or get food into the cities. Horses? If fossil fuels were banned every tree in the world would be cut down for fuel for cooking and heating. You would bring about mass death.”

Moore noted “greens” such as Ocasio-Cortez “are just as much against natural gas as they are against oil and coal. They just play them off against each other. Make no mistake, these people are going for the jugular of civilization. It is a green jihad with no compromise.”

Moore also slammed Ocasio-Cortez for her “arrogance” and lack of education: “Yep, arrogance plus ignorance (of science, technology, history, etc.) is a recipe for disaster, especially when the person delivering it is so outwardly attractive. Unfortunately there is an immature bully inside who would stop at nothing to gain control.”

He concluded: “Not too often someone comes along that really deserves mocking.”

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews