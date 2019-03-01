Hillary, Podesta pushed 'collusion' story before election

Then-Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta tweeted about an unsubstantiated Slate story that claimed the Trump Tower had a secret line of communication with Russia before the story was published.

The Gateway Pundit reported a review of the communications just prior to the Nov. 6, 2016, election show Podesta and Clinton were attempting “to frame candidate Trump with ties to Russia.”

Significantly, a Clinton campaign news release spotlighting the Slate story said the campaign assumed federal authorities would investigate “this direct connection between Trump and Russia.”

On Oct. 31, 2016, at 4:44 p.m., Podesta tweeted that, according to a report from Slate, “Donald Trump has a secret email server set up to communicate privately with the Russian Alfa Bank.”

The article, however, wasn’t published until 5:36 p.m. on that day, an hour after Podesta’s tweet.

Clinton tweeted out about the story at the same time the article was posted.

But even the left-leaning Snopes ruled the Slate story “Unproven,” noting much of the content “came from persons unable or unwilling to disclose their identities and credentials.”

More importantly, cybersecurity expert Robert Graham of Errata Security “cast reams of doubt on the entire claim,” pointing out that a hotel marketing management company, Cendyn, not Trump, controlled the domains in question.

Nevertheless, Clinton spokesman Jake Sullivan said in a statement tweeted by the Democratic presidential nominee that the “secret hotline may be the key to unlocking the mystery of Trump’s ties to Russia.”

“It certainly seems the Trump Organization felt it had something to hide, given that it apparently took steps to conceal the link when it was discovered by journalists,” he said.

Sullivan said the line of communication “may help explain Trump’s bizarre adoration of Vladimir Putin and endorsement of so many pro-Kremlin positions throughout this campaign.”

“It raises even more troubling questions in light of Russia’s masterminding of hacking efforts that are clearly intended to hurt Hillary Clinton’s campaign,” the Clinton spokesman said.

“We can only assume that federal authorities will now explore this direct connection between Trump and Russia as part of their existing probe into Russia’s meddling in our elections.”