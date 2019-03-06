House Oversight Committee, White House in standoff

(ABC) The House Oversight Committee and the White House are in a standoff over viewing security documents just a day after the administration ignored a deadline to turn over information related to what the committee alleges are “security clearance abuses.”

“The White House appears to be arguing that Congress has no authority to examine decisions by the Executive Branch that impact our national security—even when the President’s former National Security Advisor has pleaded guilty to lying about his contacts with foreign government officials,” Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md, said in a statement, referencing the president’s first national security adviser, retired Lt. General Michael Flynn.

“There is a key difference between a president who exercises his authority under the constitution and a president who overrules career experts and his top advisors to benefit his family members and then conceals his actions from the American people….The White House security clearance system is broken, and it needs both congressional oversight and legislative reform,” Cummings said.