(Fox News) With an already crowded 2020 presidential race, it may be hard for voters to keep the names of every candidate — as well as their policies and platforms — straight.

This may be an even more difficult task given many people frequently flub the pronunciation or spelling of the Democratic candidates’ names. It’s been such a source of confusion that some candidates and even their spouses have taken to social media or campaign videos to clarify.

Here’s a quick guide to some of the most frequently mispronounced names in the 2020 field — and how to say them correctly.