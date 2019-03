(BREITBART) — Saturday Night Live mocked now-alleged felon Jussie Smollett in a new skit, saying that the Empire actor “broke humanity” with his hate hoax.

In the skit, titled, “Legal Shark Tank,” a panel of Michael Avenatti (Pete Davidson), Judge Jeanine Pirro (Cecily Strong), Alan Dershowitz (John Mulaney), and Rudy Guiliani (Kate McKinnon) sit and wait for celebrities accused of crimes to present their case.