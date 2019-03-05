Ilhan Omar in bad company with Jewish 'dual loyalty' claim

Freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who has been reprimanded by her own party for anti-Semitic remarks, is in company with the likes of radical Muslim activist Linda Sarsour and the Council on American-Islamic Relations in accusing Jews of having a “dual loyalty” to the United States and Israel, reports the Investigative Project on Terrorism.

Omar in 2012 accused Israel of “hypnotizing the world” and prayed that “Allah awaken the people and help them see [its] evil doings.” After apologizing and pledging to learn more about “the painful history of anti-Semitic tropes,” she blamed Jewish money for driving the criticism.

Last week, she said her critics represent a “political influence in this country that says it is OK to push for allegiance to a foreign country,” meaning Israel.

IPT noted the State Department’s definition of anti-Semitism includes uttering “stereotypical allegations about Jews as such or the power of Jews as a collective—especially but not exclusively, the myth about a world Jewish conspiracy or of Jews controlling the media, economy, government or other societal institutions.”

And, significantly, IPT said, accusing Jewish citizens “of being more loyal to Israel, or to the alleged priorities of Jews worldwide, than to the interest of their own nations” also is anti-Semitic by definition.

Omar complained that she is “told every day she is anti-American if she is not pro-Israel.”

She wrote in a tweet Monday: “I find that to be problematic and I am not alone. I just happen to be willing to speak up on it and open myself to attacks.”

But IPT insists the criticism goes beyond policy.

“Omar has made a series of generalizations, all of which echo historic anti-Semitic slurs about Jews, money and influence. ‘Hypnotized the world’ is not a policy criticism. Dual loyalty insinuations are not ways to question the U.S.-Israel relationship,” IPT said.

House Democrats plan to vote on a resolution, possibly Wednesday, condemning anti-Semitism, the Washington Post reported.

The resolution doesn’t name Omar but it refers to “dangerous anti-Semitic myths … including that Jews control the banks, media, and the United States Government or seek world domination and that Jews are obsessed with money.”

It also details the historic harm created by dual loyalty smears.

IPT pointed out that many who have defended Omar have pushed the dual loyalty canard themselves.

Muslim activist Linda Sarsour, a leader of the Women’s March, urged followers last November to defend Omar from not only “the right-wing but some folks who masquerade as progressives but always choose their allegiance to Israel over their commitment to democracy and free speech.”

Fellow Muslim freshman Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., said in January that members of Congress who supported legislation that would allow the government not to contract with businesses boycotting Israel “forgot what country they represent.”

Osama Abuirshaid, a leader of the group American Muslims for Palestine, said in December 2017 as Trump prepared to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital that the president “always bragged about putting America first” but now “he’s putting Israel first.”

Council on American-Islamic Relations Executive Director Nihad Awad said the Jerusalem policy was not driven by the longstanding U.S.-Israel alliance.

The leader of the group founded by Hamas and named an unindicted co-conspirator in a Hamas-funding case said in December 2017 “the interests of Israel and its foreign lobbyists – mainly the pro-Israel lobby – this administration will put the interests of Israel and its lobby here in the United States above the interests of the United States.”