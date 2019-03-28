In Chicago, Foxx guards the hoax house

(Frontpage) — The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office on Tuesday sealed case records and dropped all 16 felony charges against actor Jussie Smollett, explaining: “after reviewing all of the facts and circumstances of the case, including Mr. Smollett’s volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the City of Chicago, we believe this outcome is a just disposition and appropriate resolution to this case.”

Smollett, who had been facing three years in prison, was glad to hear it.

“I have been truthful and consistent on every single level since day one,” Smollett explained before leaving the court building. “I would not be my mother’s son if I was capable of one drop of what I’ve been accused of.” So for the actor, who pleaded not guilty to the 16 charges, it was a declaration of innocence.

In the actor’s mind, he had not mailed fake letters to himself and hired two Nigerian men to attack him, pour bleach on him, string a noose around his neck. He had not claimed that the attackers were white racist homophobes proclaiming, “this is MAGA country.” All of that had been “truthful and consistent.”