(Washington Times) — People keep talking about how much Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “Green New Deal” would cost.

Trillions and trillions. But that’s not the point. It’s all about power.

The self-described Democratic Socialist from New York is, like her sponsor Sen. Bernie Sanders, a communist in sheep’s clothing.

According to SocialistWorker.org, “She was recruited to run by Brand New Congress, a political action committee founded by former Sanders staffers, and her campaign was shaped by it, as well as by the DSA [Democratic Socialists of America].”