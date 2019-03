(London Independent) The Italian parliament has made it harder for judges to hand down tough sentences on people who shoot robbers on their premises.

The so-called “legitimate defence” law was a victory for Matteo Salvini, leader of the hard-right League party which is in coalition with the anti-establishment Five-Star Movement.

Violent crime in Italy has declined in recent years, according to interior ministry data, with murders down 16.3pc year-on-year in the 12 months to August 2018, and armed robbery down 12.3pc.