(WASHINGTONEXAMINER) — Author Jerome Corsi defied special counsel Robert Mueller and, shockingly, he won. Now, the 72-year-old political commentator says he plans to make Mueller “pay” for putting him under investigation, vowing to press forward with a civil case alleging prosecutorial misconduct.

“They have to pay for this,” Corsi said in an interview with the Washington Examiner Monday, after Attorney General Bill Barr informed Congress on Sunday evening that there were no sealed indictments from Mueller.