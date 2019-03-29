Judge Jeanine was right about Rep. Omar

During the opening segment of her March 9 Fox News show, Judge Jeanine Pirro posed the question about whether the hijab – Muslim headscarf – signifies that Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., is loyal to Shariah (Islamic law) rather than the U.S. Constitution for which she took an oath to protect and defend.

Said Pirro: “Omar wears the hijab, which according to the Quran 33:59, tells women to cover so they won’t get molested. Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Shariah law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?”

Backlash was swift with Fox News suspending the show. Fox staffer Hufsa Kamal tweeted, “@JudgeJeanine, can you stop spreading this false narrative that somehow Muslims hate America or women who wear a hijab aren’t American enough? You have Muslims working at the same network you do, including myself.”

Kamal’s tweet refocused the real intent of Pirro’s question to a narrative that Muslims are being labeled un-American because they outwardly show evidence of their faith. Just as Omar shifted the focus of the U.S. House resolution, originally intended to rebuke her anti-Semitic remarks, to “Islamophobia,” so did Kamal’s tweet divert attention from the truth about hijabs.

Lying or dissimulation – taqiyah – is not only condoned, but recommended to Muslims in the Quran. A Muslim can and will lie without compunction if it is necessary to protect or further Islam.

Judge Jeanine responded with a weak but non-apologetic statement to Fox News Channel and viewers:

“I’ve seen a lot of comments about my opening statement from Saturday night’s show and I did not call Rep. Omar un-American. My intention was to ask a question and start a debate, but of course because one is Muslim does not mean you don’t support the Constitution.”

Yet Pirro was correct in her opening statement that Omar submits to Shariah. Adherence to Islamic law can be visibly seen both in a Muslim’s dress and prayers (how they pray), as well as their comments and actions in life. Pirro was only stating a truth: that Muslim women are required to wear hijabs because Shariah requires it. Pirro also correctly indicated that Omar’s adherence to Shariah means that she cannot uphold the Constitution. Shariah is deemed divine law and does not permit Muslims to live under any other legal system, including the U.S. Constitution, which Muslims deem man-made law.

The Muslim Brotherhood has made it clear that its mission is to overthrow the U.S. Constitution and impose Shariah. The pattern of Islam is to use the courts, schools, art museums, political offices and other major institutions including outreach to churches, to infiltrate, gradually introduce Shariah and then finally take over a nation.

Progress toward attaining that goal will only increase as the numbers of Muslims in America increases.

According to Pew Research Center, “By 2040, Muslims will replace Jews as the nation’s second-largest religious group after Christians. And by 2050, the U.S. Muslim population is projected to reach 8.1 million, or 2.1 percent of the nation’s total population – nearly twice the share of today.”

In an article adapted from his book, “Slavery, Terrorism, and Islam,” white African missionary Dr. Peter Hammond writes that Islamization – takeover of a country – occurs when critical mass is reached so that Muslims can agitate for their “religious rights.” Hammond notes that especially vulnerable are open, free, democratic societies. He outlines the stages of takeover according to the Muslim percentage of the population.

From 2-3 percent, Muslims begin proselytizing street gangs, jails and certain ethnic priorities. At 5 percent, they force the government to allow them to live under Islamic law – Shariah. At 10 percent, lawlessness is increased with militia formations, murders and the burning of churches and synagogues. There will be widespread massacres and open militia warfare at 40 percent. When the Muslim population reaches 60 percent, there will be persecutions of non-believers and other believers along with occasional genocide. At 80 percent, there is ethnic cleansing and genocide.

The main target is Christians and Jews. Compliance to Shariah is mandatory – even praying at the correct times – and those who choose to ignore the law face stoning, beating, mutilation of body parts and even beheading. Leaving Islam is punishable by death.

The future of personal freedoms for Americans, and especially that of Jews and Christians, is dark indeed.