Judges protect 'sanctuary city' from shooting liability

(Washington Examiner) A federal appeals court ruled Monday the parents of Kate Steinle, who was shot and killed by an illegal immigrant in 2015, cannot sue San Francisco for the “sanctuary city’s” failure to tell immigration officials about the shooter’s release.

Steinle’s parents alleged San Francisco and the city’s former sheriff shared the blamed for their daughter’s death because officials did not notify Immigration and Customs Enforcement when Jose Ines Garcia Zarate got out of jail.

Garcia Zarate had been deported five times prior to killing Steinle and was released from jail three months before the shooting.