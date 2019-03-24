Leftist strategy for socialist 'takeover' revealed

A commentator who recently released a video analysis charging that freshman U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is actually an “actress” and “puppet” of political operatives now has released a new series of charges.

This time, he alleges, leftists plan to run extremists under both the Democratic and Republican party banners in primaries to ensure an extremist wins.

It is actor, writer and political commentator Christopher Patrick Kohls, operating under the moniker of Mr Reagan, who has released the new claims.

Naming names and playing recordings of their boasts, he explains some of those who worked with Ocasio-Cortez on her surprising primary and general election victories are openly talking about tricking even Republicans into voting for socialists “they thought were conservatives.”

They plan to look for someone within each district that fits the culture of that district but is a dedicated leftist. Then, whether they run as a Democrat or a Republican, the leftists are controlling the results.

The video:

He says the organizer behind the project is a political activist named Zack Exley, who once suggested finding 500 Elizabeth Warrens and running them for Congress “as a slate.”

“These people believe they will be benevolent dictators,” Mr Reagan explained.

But they are communists with a touch of social-justice warrior, anti-white and anti-Christian.

“Their bigotry stems from what they believe is a noble goal, social justice,” he said.

Not only are they trying to take over Congress, they have the same plan for district attorneys nationwide, since it those officials who decide on prosecutions, which cases to drop, sentencings and more.

In his earlier video, Mr Reagan said Ocasio-Cortez “is not really the congresswoman of New York’s 14th Congressional District.”

“She is essentially an actress. She’s merely playing the part of a New York congresswoman.”

Kohls explains that in 2017, a progressive group that formed in response to Trump’s election called the Justice Democrats held “auditions” for potential congressional candidates to run on their platform.

As evidence, he runs a clip from a Justice Democrats video.

“Back in 2016, we put out a call for nominations,” says the group’s executive director, Alexandra Rojas. “We got over 10,000 nominations. Out of those 10,000 nominations, we found Alexandria.”

Ocasio-Cortez herself, in another video, says her brother nominated her.

“My brother told me that he had sent my nomination in the summer, but I was, like, literally working out of a restaurant then. And I was like, there’s no way,” she says.

Justice Democrats, on its website, says it aims to reform the Democratic Party by running “a unified campaign to replace every corporate-backed member of Congress.”

In a feature on the group, the New York Times noted that in 2018, Justice Democrats endorsed 78 candidates and recruited 12 to run for office.

Of those 12, Ocasio-Cortez was the only one who won her general election.

However, six other endorsed candidates won, and among them are two other freshman House members who have joined Ocasio-Cortez in challenging the power of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: Muslim Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.