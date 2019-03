(CBC) — Pot for filling potholes seems like a decent trade says a 22-year-old man in Stellarton, N.S.

Joints, in addition to cash and coffee, are among some of the ways drivers have thanked John McCue for his work.

For the past couple of days — much to the dismay of authorities who have warned him to leave the job to the professionals — McCue has been out with his snow shovel moving gravel and fill from ditches to patch up potholes along Westville Road.