(Dailywire) For all we hear about women supposedly not having equal rights to men, it sure seems that in some cases, women have more rights than men.

Case in point: An Arizona court recently ruled that a woman wanting to use her ex-husband’s saved sperm to become pregnant “outweigh[ed]” the man’s desire not to become a father. Due to this court ruling, the man could also be liable for 18 years of child support.