(NBCNEWS) — A Texas man caught on video violently punching a woman in a Dallas parking lot as she called 911 on him was arrested on an assault charge, authorities said.

Dallas police said it was called to the Deep Ellum neighborhood before 4:30 a.m. on Thursday for a “major disturbance” between a woman and Austin Shuffield.

The attack was caught on a witness’ cell phone and appears to show Shuffield slap the woman’s phone out of her hand then punch her at least five times in the face.