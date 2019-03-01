Martha Stewart joins cannabis company

(Bloomberg) The DIY Queen is getting into the cannabis business.

Martha Stewart, the veteran TV personality and retail executive, is partnering with Canopy Growth Corp. (), the world’s biggest cannabis company, as an advisor to develop a new line of pot-related products, the company said Thursday.

“I am delighted to establish this partnership with Canopy Growth and share with them the knowledge I have gained after years of ‘doing it all,’” Stewart said in a statement.

Smiths Falls, Ont.-based Canopy said it plans to tap Stewart’s vast knowledge in consumer goods as the company develops human and animal health products infused with cannabidiol (CBD) and other cannabinoids.