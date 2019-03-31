Mass murderer honored by sports festival

The Palestinian Authority each March marks the date of the Coastal Road Massacre in Israel. That’s when a woman, Dalal Mughrabi, led a terror attack that killed 37 people, including 12 children, the most lethal terror attack against Israel, reports Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

This year it honored her by naming a sports festival for girls after her, according to Itamar Marcus and Nan Jacques Zilberdik of Palestinian Media Watch.

Participants in the sports festival held at the Beitunia Upper Elementary School for Girls wore shirts featuring the image of the murderer and the text “Dalal Mughrabi Festival.”

Various PA officials, including Bassem Erekat, chief of the district’s Education Directorate, and Ribhi Dawla, mayor of Beitunia, were in attendance.

“In addition, the district governor of Ramallah and El-Bireh Dr. Laila Ghannam spoke at the event, stating that Palestinian children ‘are determined to continue on the path.’

“Ghannam also praised Palestinian women for having ‘brought children into the world, fought, and built glory that will not be erased’ – indicating that murderer Mughrabi had created last ‘glory’ with her attack killing 37.”

PMW noted it is not the first sports event glorifying murderer Mughrabi at a PA school. A basketball game for high school girls bears her name, and a square was named after her in the Ramallah district.

For the rest of this report, and more, please go to Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.