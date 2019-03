(FOXNEWS) — U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., has toned down her calls for President Trump’s impeachment since Special Counsel Robert Mueller concluded there was no collusion with Russia, admitting that forceful removal of the president has “never been discussed” as a realistic strategy among Democrats.

Waters, whose calls for impeachment and support for the now-disproven Russia-collusion theory helped boost her national profile, made the striking admission Monday, despite saying just days earlier that the Mueller report didn’t signal “the end of anything.”