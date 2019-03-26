McConnell blocks Dems' demand for immediate release of Mueller report

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) – U.S. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell on Monday blocked a second attempt by Democrats to pass a measure aimed at prodding the Justice Department to release to the public Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Earlier this month, the House of Representatives voted 420-0 in favor of making the report public, with no Republican opposition.

On Sunday, Attorney General William Barr informed Congress that Mueller had concluded that President Donald Trump’s campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the outcome of the 2016 election. But the probe left unresolved the question of whether Trump engaged in obstruction of justice.