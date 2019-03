(WXIA) You know the saying, “if you do what you love, you’ll never work a day in your life…” Chris Campbell is the perfect example.

Chris has been working at the same McDonald’s on Buford Highway for 27 years!

He loves his job, and since he’s so good at it, the Down Syndrome Association of Atlanta along with his coworkers decided to honor him in a special way. They baked him a cake, threw him a party and presented him with a trophy for being the restaurant’s “golden star.”