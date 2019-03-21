Meadows, Jordan: What's up with McCabe investigation?

(Washington Examiner) Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Mark Meadows, R-N.C., have asked Attorney General William Barr to update the House Oversight Committee on the status of an investigation into former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

Jordan, the ranking member of the Oversight Committee, and Meadows, also a member of the panel, requested an update in a letter sent to Barr on Wednesday, saying transparency about the matter “is vital to restoring the FBI’s integrity.”

“The Justice Department Office of Inspector General (DOJ OIG) referred McCabe’s lack of candor to the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia almost a year ago. McCabe’s pattern of lies to FBI and OIG officials was particularly troublesome because they were intended to cover up media leaks that would benefit McCabe personally and professionally,” the letter said.