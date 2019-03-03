Michael Cohen hearings spoofed by 'SNL'

(FOXNEWS) — “Saturday Night Live” alum Bill Hader and actor Ben Stiller made cameo appearances on the cold open of this week’s show, with Hader playing Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan and Stiller reprising his role as President Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

The sketch parodied Cohen’s recent testimony on Capitol Hill, in which he told the House Oversight and Reform Committee that his former boss was a racist, a conman and a cheat.

“For any other president, this hearing would be the most humiliating and damning day of their lives,” “SNL” cast member Kenan Thompson said, portraying committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md. “For Trump, it’s just Wednesday.”