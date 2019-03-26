Michelle Obama's ex-aide lobbied Smollett prosecutor

Chicago’s police chief says the city is owed “an apology” from “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, and Mayor Rahm Emanuel blasted a deal by prosecutors to drop the charges against the actor and clear Smollett’s records as a “whitewash.”

WND reported early Tuesday that prosecutors had agreed to drop the 16 charges Smollett was facing of manufacturing a hate crime by hiring two acquaintances to attack him.

Smollett had blamed the attack on racist, homophobic Trump supporters.

He then reported the “crime” to authorities. But investigators concluded he sent a threatening letter to himself to raise his profile and possibly to boost his pay.

At a news conference, Police Chief Eddie Johnson said, “I think the city is still owed an apology.”

Emanuel minced no words in his condemnation of the agreement.

“Because of the judge’s decision none of [the] evidence ever will be made public. This, without a doubt, is a whitewash of justice.”

He said it “sends a message that if you’re in a position of power, you get treated one way, and others get treated another way.”

Johnson pointed out there had been demands by Smollett’s defenders for a “day in court” to clear his name.

“If someone accused me of doing something illegal, I would want my day in court to clear my name. I’ve heard they wanted their day in court. Now they choose to hide behind secrecy and a secret deal to circumvent the judicial system,” he said.

The mayor noted that it was a grand jury, not the police department, that brought the 16 charges against Smollett.

And he was infuriated that an individual would use the hate crime laws “to self-promote your career.”

Gays, religious minorities and others who come forward with reports of hate crimes now “will be doubted,” he said.

“This is a whitewash of justice. The grand jury could not have been clearer,” he said. “It is wrong. Full stop.

“From top to bottom this is not on the level,” the mayor continued. “There needs to be a level of accountability throughout the system. This sends a message there is no accountability.

“He’s still saying he’s innocent. How dare he?”

CBS reported early Tuesday the Cook County state’s attorney’s office released an email explaining it had reviewed the facts and circumstances, “including Mr. Smollett’s volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond.”

A spokesman for the actor claimed the agreement would allow Smollett’s record to be expunged.

“Today, all criminal charges against Jussie Smollett were dropped and his record has been wiped clean of the filing of this tragic complaint against him. Jussie was attacked by two people he was unable to identify on January 29th. He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate remarks made to the public causing an inappropriate rush to judgement (sic),” Smollett spokeswoman Anne Kavanaugh emailed.

Patricia Brown Holmes, Smollett’s attorney, said there was no deal, claiming the prosecution merely dropped charges and Smollett gave up the $10,000.

Police, when announcing the case, said that in reality, Smollett had paid Ola and Abel Osundairo to stage the attack. Holmes said the $3,500 Smollett paid the brothers was for “nutrition and training.’

The Gateway Pundit reported there may have been outside influence on the case.

“The Chicago Police Union want a federal investigation into Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s handling of Smollett’s case after text messages revealed she was communicating with Jussie Smollett’s relatives and supporters about their concerns over his case.”

The “Smollett family friend,” the report said, was Tina Tchen, who wrote to Foxx: “Hi Kim – I sent an email to your work address I think as well. I wanted to give you a call on behalf of Jussie Smollett and family who I know. They have concerns about the investigation. I am on an 8 am flight to nyc but please call me before then. I land about 1015 Chicago time. My cell is [redacted]. Many thanks!”

The report pointed out that Tchen is former first lady Michelle Obama’s former aide.

“I’ll keep you posted,” she wrote after the message: “Spoke to the superintendent earlier, he made the ask. Trying to figure out logistics.”

The Chicago Tribune reported Foxx had asked police to let the FBI handle the case after being contacted by Tchen but later recused herself from the case because of the contacts.

The political connections didn’t end there.

Breitbart reported left-wing billionaire George Soros gave $408,000 to a PAC that was supporting Foxx.

The donation took place in 2016 when Soros was investing heavily in “progressive” candidates in various prosecutorial positions.