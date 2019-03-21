Migrants menace truckers with 'bats, chains, knives, guns', rape threats

(Breitbart) British lorry drivers have been left “sitting ducks” by a work-to-rule strike by French customs officials, with illegal migrants hoping to infiltrate the United Kingdom taking advantage of the queues to threaten truckers with violence and even rape.

The Road Haulage Association said it had had feedback from one of its drivers suggesting he was delayed for a full twelve hours while attempting to board a ferry from Dunkirk, France, to Dover, England, KentOnline reports.

“First for us comes the welfare of drivers and they are sitting ducks to migrants,” an RHA spokesman stated bluntly.