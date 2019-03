(STUDYFINDS) — Men are turning to plastic surgery and other cosmetic procedures to enhance their physical appearance and boost self-esteem more than ever before, according to a study published by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Body image and issues with appearance has traditionally been associated with and discussed among women, but these issues are becoming more prevalent for many men. In 2017, more than 1.3 million cosmetic procedures were performed on American men, according to the report.