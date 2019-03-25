Mueller debunked these 9 claims against Trump

A series of allegations against President Trump that dominated headlines over the past two years effectively have been debunked by special counsel Robert Mueller, who exonerated President Trump and his campaign of collusion with Russia.

Rowan Scarborough of the Washington Times identified nine major charges that if proven true, would have caused Mueller to come to a different conclusion:

Trump was a Russian informant for eight years.

Trump oversaw his campaign’s coordination with Moscow of computer hacking and social media assaults on Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.

Trump had a special computer server at Trump Tower directly connected to Moscow’s Alfa bank run by Russian oligarchs.

The campaign was engaged in an massive conspiracy with the Kremlin to win the election.

The campaign colluded with Russia by removing a Republican platform plank supporting Ukraine.

Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen secretly traveled to Prague to meet with aides of Vladimir Putin and craft a cover-up of computer hacking.

Campaign volunteer Carter Page and former campaign manager Paul Manafort coordinated election interference with Moscow.

Page met secretly in Moscow with two Putin operatives who offered bribes to eliminate U.S. economic sanctions.

Attorney General William Barr sent a letter to Congress on Sunday saying the investigation “did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election.