Mueller delivers liberals a giant cr*p sandwich

(TOWNHALL) – It’s not often I, like most of America, make a point to watch MSNBC or CNN. If I want to know what leftists are thinking I just imagine something so incredibly insane that there’s no way an educated adult would actually believe it, then double it and I’m there. But Friday night was an exception, I had to see how they responded to the news of the Mueller Report’s submission to the Attorney General and no further indictments coming. It was glorious.

You rarely get the chance to watch someone have to choke down a crap sandwich of their own making in front of the people they’d been force-feeding one to for years, but that was Friday night on cable news.

Rachel Maddow teared up.

Don Lemon, working both of his brain cells to their limit, wondered if President Trump not sitting down for an interview with Mueller “saved him,” then he brought on Dan Rather to discuss. I’m not making this up.

Everyone on those two channels should have been apologetic, gaslighting the country for 2 years before having the curtain ripped back so thoroughly should have been met with some humility. They should have been begging their audience for forgiveness. They were not.