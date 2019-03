(Washington Examiner) Special counsel Robert Mueller miscalculated how much restitution former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort owes, but the disgraced former Trump campaign chairman hasn’t signed off on the new figure.

The nearly $700,000 accounting error was the subject of a motion filed by Mueller’s team Wednesday in a federal court in Virginia.

Instead of the $24,815,108 figure that had been used in Manafort’s sentencing earlier this month, the motion says he owes $25,497,487.