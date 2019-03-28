Muslim political leader sets speech rules

A key leader for advocacy group Muslims in America is setting a new speech standard, declaring that anyone who uses words such as “hate kills” and “violent jihad” is Islamophobic, reports Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

The Investigative Project on Terror reported found social media comments from Esam Omeish dictating which words are forbidden.

The report explained Omeish is a board member the Dar al-Hijrah Islamic Center in Falls Church, Virginia, which,” IPT said, “has exhibited Muslim Brotherhood sympathies.”

Omeish also served previously as president of the Muslim American Society.

“Anyone who uses the following terms is Islamophobic and must stop their hate,” he demanded.

Then he listed terms he deemed offensive such as “Islamic terrorism,” “Islamist terrorism,” “Islamic violence,” “jihadist,” “violent jihad” and “violent jihadism.”

Anyone using those terms, Omeish insists, “is Islamophobic.”

Other terms he would ban include “Muslim terrorist,” “Islamic extremist,” “Islamist extremist,” “Islam is not a religion,” “Islam is a violent ideology,” “Islam hates us,” “Radical Islam” and “ban Shariah law.”

