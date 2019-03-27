Netanyahu scolds Omar for anti-Semitism

(Washington Examiner) U.S. support for Israel has nothing to do with money, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday, in a clear rebuke of freshman congresswoman Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

“Some people will just never get it. They will never understand why the vast majority of Americans, Jews and non-Jews alike, support Israel,” Netanyahu told the American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s annual policy conference. “From this Benjamin: It’s not about the Benjamins.”

Netanyahu didn’t mention Omar by name, but his message was an unmistakable reference to the Minnesota Democrat who sparked an uproar after tweeting in February that congressional support for Israel is “all about the Benjamins.”