Networks deny advertising for movie exposing Planned Parenthood

The “Unplanned” movie, scheduled to open Friday, was filmed largely under cover of anonymity because it’s about Planned Parenthood’s abortion business.

And it’s been given an “R” rating, not because of any nudity, violence or mature language, but because it’s about the violence of abortion.

Its makers were denied permission by a publisher to use certain music because of the subject.

Now the movie makers are fighting decisions by several networks to refuse it advertising time.

The networks include the Hallmark Channel, Up TV, Lifetime and Lifetime Movie Network.

A Change.org online petition allows people to express support for the movie.

“We call upon … channels Up TV, Hallmark and Lifetime to stop censoring this film and allowing it to advertise on their channels,” the petition states.

The Washington Times reported the opposition to the movie.

The film tells the remarkable story of Abby Johnson, a Planned Parenthood officer manager who fled the abortion industry after being called to help perform an abortion.

Starring Ashley Bratcher as Johnson, the movie is scheduled to open nationwide March 29.

Co-writer and co-director Chuck Konzelman said the film has allies such as like 40 Days for Life and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, who helped fund it. Lindell has a cameo in the film.

Oscar-winning producer Gerald Molen of “Schindler’s List” and “Hercules” actor Kevin Sorbo led a list of dozens of Hollywood leaders protesting the the Motion Picture Association of America’s “R” rating.

“It was given the R rating for political reasons, unless Hollywood is willing to admit that the 20-second scene they had objection to is only disturbing because it reflects the killing of a child,” said Blaze TV founder Glenn Beck, a signatory of the letter.

At The Stream, columnist Michael Brown said the movie comes at a time when public opposition to abortion is growing.

“The timing couldn’t be better, and we need to seize this moment and mobilize the Body of Christ throughout America. And that means all hands on deck.”

He explained the movie is not political, because, “saving the lives of the unborn is not political” and “sharing a redemptive message of hope and life is not political.”

“This is a matter of life triumphing over death — and there is nothing more ‘positive and encouraging’ than that,” he wrote.

WND reported last week that singer Joy Villa wore for the premier of the movie a custom gown with the words “F— Planned Parenthood.”

“I told Johnson I wanted to do a custom dress for the premiere because I wanted her to be in on it, because this is her film, her story, it’s very personal. She wrote it and produced it. So we came up with some options,” Villa told the Hollywood Reporter.

Earlier, it was revealed My Pillow’s Lindell drives a bulldozer over a Planned Parenthood establishment in the movie.

“I’m pro-life and I’m happy to do it,” said Lindell, who also invested in the movie.

Actor Brooks Ryan, who plays Doug in the movie, experienced an answer to prayer when they had a baby during the production of the movie after being unable to conceive.

Their baby will appear in a scene in the movie.

Ryan talks about the struggle in a video:

“My wife dreamed her entire life of having children,” he said.

At one point, during an IVF procedure, he said, she “had a doctor look her in the face and say: ‘You’re wasting your money. You’re never going to have children.'”

Ryan said he and wife were adamant, and they prayed.

Choking up, he said, “Here we are with an almost 8-month-old little girl.”

And his wife is 18 weeks pregnant with their second.

“Life is pretty important for us,” he said.