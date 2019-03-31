New Zealand shows world how to handle gun violence

(TROFIRE) – Just six days following the deadly mass shootings at two mosques in the city of Christchurch that left at least 50 people dead, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, announced that the country would be banning all military style semi-automatic weapons.

The country of New Zealand recently showed the world how to respond to gun violence. Just six days following the deadly mass shootings at two mosques in the city of Christchurch that left at least 50 people dead, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, announced that the country would be banning all military style semi-automatic weapons.

Think about that for a second. It only took six days to make this decision and the announcement. Meanwhile, here in the United States there has been no fewer than 61 mass shootings since the start of 2019 not even three full months into the year and the best we get from our elected leaders are their thoughts and prayers. The saddest part of the gun violence story is that the United States for many years actually did ban assault weapons.