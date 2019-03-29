Nigerian brothers' lawyer rips Smollett's attorney for 'whiteface'

(Dailywire) On Thursday, the attorney for the Nigerian brothers who were allegedly involved in the attack on Jussie Smollett slammed Smollett’s attorney, Tina Glandian, for suggesting that the reason Smollett initially claimed his attackers were white was because one of the brothers may have been wearing whiteface on the night of the attack. Gloria Schmidt, appearing on CNN with host Don Lemon, asserted, “I heard that, and I think that’s absolutely just atrocious. It adds to, I think, why people are giving lawyers a bad name.”

Glandian had been interviewed by NBC Today’s show host Savannah Guthrie, who asked why Smollett had claimed his attackers were white. Guthrie queried, “Why did he say that? He could have said ‘I don’t know.’ The Osundairo brothers, what are the chances that that’s the case, that he saw somebody with light skin?”