(Washington Examiner) Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., predicted Tuesday he will likely make criminal referrals as part of an investigation into alleged political bias in the FBI and Justice Department by the end of next week.

During an interview on Fox News, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee he is targeting “people who lied to Congress, perjury, criminal conspiracy.”

Noting that “will be hopefully by the end of next week,” Nunes said his team will work to “make as much public as possible.”