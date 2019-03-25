Nunes: We need to see origin of investigation

(Washington Examiner) Rep. Devin Nunes isn’t celebrating special counsel Robert Mueller’s submission of his final report to the Justice Department.

Calling for full transparency, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee amplified his demand to see the scope memo for the years-long investigation, going further than Democrats calling for the release of the full Mueller report for the public to see.

“I don’t think Republicans or any American should be celebrating anything to do with Mueller. Okay? It’s fine. He’s not going to indict anymore people. There are a whole bunch of indictments that are awful. What happened to these people is terrible,” Nunes, R-Calif, said Saturday evening on Fox News. “We need to see the origins of this investigation. We don’t even know what Robert Mueller was supposed to be looking at.”