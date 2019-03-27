Obama's Brennan problem about to explode?

Barack Obama may not yet understand the effect the Mueller Report will have on his legacy. Caught up perhaps in the details of who said what to whom, he may overlook for the moment the report’s most significant consequence.

His Praetorian Guard has been disarmed. The media will no longer be willing and able to protect Obama as they have for the last 15 years.

Obama’s greatest point of vulnerability is his relationship with former CIA chief and collusion conspirator John Brennan.

For the last two years, the media have lauded Brennan as a fearless truth teller. Just two weeks before the report was released, in his role as national security analyst for NBC and MSNBC, Brennan was promising “more indictments.”

Brennan expected Trump family members to be the ones indicted, specifically for colluding with Russia. Two days after the report was released, a seemingly contrite Brennan was claiming he may have received “bad information.”

To rebuild their reputation, journalists will not turn on Obama, at least not immediately, but they will turn on Brennan for embarrassing them.

In doing so, they may eventually reveal the hold Brennan has had on Obama for the last eight years. It involves one very real incident that was appallingly under-reported when it happened. Few in the media are today even aware of it.

In the way of background, there are some interesting parallels between Brennan and Obama. Both flirted openly with Marxism as young men. Brennan voted for Communist Party USA boss Gus Hall, by 1976 a Soviet puppet for nearly five decades.

Both also flirted with Islam. Brennan was reportedly the target of a successful Saudi intelligence operation to convert him to Islam during Brennan’s stint, circa 1996, as CIA station chief in Riyadh.

Curiously too, the summer after his freshman year, Brennan traveled to Indonesia allegedly to “research the politics of oil.” After Obama’s sophomore year, Obama traveled to Pakistan, and the reporting on this trip is where his and Brennan’s path first publicly intersect.

Obama did not mention the Pakistan visit in either of his books, the 1995 “Dreams from My Father” or the 2006 “Audacity of Hope.”Nor did he mention it on the campaign trail until April 2008.

“I traveled to Pakistan when I was in college,” said Obama to prove his foreign policy chops at a San Francisco fundraiser. “I knew what Sunni and Shia was before I joined the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.”

This declaration took ABC reporter Jake Tapper by surprise. He thought it odd that he had not heard of this trip, especially “given all the talk of Pakistan during this campaign.”

Indeed, Obama had introduced the general subject of Pakistan as early as Aug. 1, 2007. As Tapper observed at the time, Obama talked about U.S. Pakistan policy as a way of challenging Hillary’s perceived strength on foreign affairs.

Yet despite the strategic edge his personal Pakistan experience might have given him, Obama failed to mention his Pakistan adventure in that August 2007 speech or for the next eight months.

In fact, Obama spent at least three weeks in Pakistan, maybe as long as a semester. Had the media been a little bit curious they might have blown open one of the great, under-reported stories of the 2008 campaign, a story that broke quietly just two weeks prior to Obama’s Pakistani epiphany.

This story involved the breach of the presidential candidates’ passport records a few weeks earlier. On March 22, 2008, the Washington Post reported in the 13th paragraph of a minor article that one of the three contract employees caught breaching the files worked for the Analysis Corporation, the CEO of which was a certain John Brennan.

Analysis Corp. had fewer than 100 employees, and its one culpable employee escaped discipline. The Post article reported only that this unnamed person’s employment status was “under review.” Nor was Brennan a “casual donor” to the Obama campaign as reported.

In her book, “Red Thread,” Diana West asks, “Were these hackers, as we were told, simply indulging their curiosity, or were they changing anything in the passport records?”

As West observes, “No answers are to be seen, literally, in the ensuing IG report, which is so heavily redacted, including 29 pages blacked-out without interruption.”

The media refuse to ask whether Brennan’s man was just reviewing the files of the three viable candidates – McCain, Clinton and Obama – or, more likely, doctoring Obama’s file to account for the Pakistan trip.

The second answer is the more likely one. If Brennan ever talks, he will have a lot to tell.