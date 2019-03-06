One 1 surviving Blockbuster left on Planet Earth

(GIZMODO) – Audiences will lineup this weekend to check out the ’90s nostalgia trip of Captain Marvel. Younger viewers will look at the Blockbuster Video Store featured in the film and have little understanding of what kind of business they’re looking at. That’s because, at the same time, the staff of the last Blockbuster in Australia will be winding down the business and shuttering the store – leaving just one final location of the venerable franchise left on Earth.

According to the Australian Associated Press, the Blockbuster located in the Perth suburb of Morley has finally succumbed to the tide of competition from video streaming services and notified customers that it will be closing its doors by the end of the month. You can’t just close overnight, customers need to return those overdue DVDs. And starting on March 8, the various Blockbuster-branded swag will go on sale for collectors and sentimentalists.

Once the Walmart of the video rental industry, Blockbuster had 9,000 locations at the height of its domination. But as its business disappeared, the remaining stores turned into something more like the locally owned community shops where you could shoot the shit about movies with the clerks. “We get customers all the time pleading for us not to close as they still enjoy the experience and service that we provide,” store owner Lyn Borszeky told the AAP. “Firstly, the number of customers that have been disappointed when stores have closed and secondly our industry was a great employer of university students, who loved their movies and showed their passion when talking to customers.”