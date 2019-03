(Jerusalem Post) A group of “opium -addicted” parrots in the Madhya Pradesh region of India have been terrorizing poppy farmers in recent months, creating a serious problem as the farmers have been experiencing monumental losses to their product during this cultivation season.

Isolated rainfall has currently caused a damper on this year’s poppy product, however, the parrots are exponentially adding to the farmers distress, ruining the farmer’s products in the process.

“These opium-addicted parrots are wreaking havoc,” Nandkishore, a local poppy cultivator said to NDTV.