A tourist was admiring the necklace worn by a native.

“What is it made of?” she asked.

“Crocodile teeth,” the native replied.

“I suppose,” she said patronizingly, “they mean as much to you as pearls do to us.”

“Oh no,” he objected. “Anybody can open an oyster.”

