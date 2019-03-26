Pelosi: U.S. attorney general can't be trusted

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is coming under fire after saying U.S. Attorney General William Barr cannot be trusted, and that he holds his position as America’s top law-enforcement officer to make sure President Donald Trump is “above the law.”

In the wake of Sunday’s release of Barr’s letter summarizing the Mueller Report which cleared Trump of any collusion with Russia in the 2016 election cycle, Pelosi, a California Democrat, told reporters Tuesday: “We have to see the [full] report.”

“We cannot make a judgment on the basis of an interpretation by a man who was hired for this job because he believes the president is above the law. And he wrote a 19-page memo to demonstrate that.”

“Some people are viewing it as a glass half full, glass half empty. I think half full,” Pelosi said, according to an aide, CNN reported. “There’s so many indictments that came out of what he did. People will go to jail from what his investigation is about.”

“Be calm. Take a deep breath. Don’t become like them,” she added. “We have to handle this professionally, officially, patriotically, strategically.”

Pelosi’s comments came under immediate fire from radio talk-show host Rush Limbaugh.

“This is despicable. This is destructive, and it’s typical of today’s leftists in the Democrat Party,” Limbaugh said.

“Pelosi telling Democrats – and not just Democrats. She’s telling the American people – the attorney general, William Barr, can’t be trusted. My gosh how long ago they loved Mueller … all of these characters – the FBI top leadership, Department of Justice, [James] Clapper, [John] Brennan, they were heroes. Everybody loved them. They were great. Now all of a sudden Mueller is hiding the truth? If Pelosi says to Democrats and the American people that we can’t trust the new attorney general, we need to see the full report, wouldn’t Mueller say something?”

Limbaugh explained that “federal laws and guidelines do not mandate that reports from independent counsels be released publicly. That’s a decision made by people involved. But to say that the attorney general cannot be trusted. This is an ongoing effort by the Democrat Party to continue to undermine the American people’s faith not only in the Trump administration, but in our government at large.

“After just spending two years supporting an effort that ripped this nation’s heart apart, the Democrats are continuing because, as I pointed out yesterday, they are a bunch of spoiled little children, and they just can’t accept losing. When they lose, they have to continue to throw temper tantrums and destroy as much as they can get their hands on, including the United States Constitution, the American system of justice, and the overall American system of government. It is under assault by these people, who continue to be rejected by facts, they continue to be rejected by the American people. And that is what has them so irritated.”

Limbaugh said it was becoming apparent the Democratic Party could not succeed without trying to “ruin their political opponents.”

“I cannot tell you how it ticks me off, and it is why there needs to be an investigation into what the hell happened and who actually started it and how far back and how high up in the Obama administration this thing goes, because that’s where it began. That’s who directed it; that’s who permitted it. That may be who designed it, certainly at the least signed off on it,” he said.

“All of this started in 2015, 2016, when Barack Hussein O ran the counterintelligence apparatus of this country, ran the Department of Justice, as the leader of – the president – the executive branch. All these people in the FBI from [former Director James] Comey on down are acolytes of Barack Hussein O, and it’s not enough for this investigation to come up with a zero. We need to find out how this started and when. Even though we know, we need an official investigation of this.”

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews