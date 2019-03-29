Pentagon surveying sites for new border wall segments

(The Hill) The Pentagon has begun surveying sites along the southern border to put up new physical barriers, as the administration moves forward with President Trump’s border wall.

The new construction will be funded by $1 billion recently transferred by the Pentagon under Trump’s national emergency declaration and could begin by late May if the Department of Homeland Security issues environmental waivers, which would expedite construction, according to CNN.

A spokesperson for the Army Corps of Engineers confirmed to The Hill that teams of experts and engineers are looking at sites in Yuma, Ariz., and the New Mexico portion of the El Paso sector, which also includes Texas.